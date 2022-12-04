SMU 70, California 56

Embry 5-15 2-2 13, Wilkinson 6-11 4-5 16, Brow 3-4 0-1 6, Jones 6-7 3-4 17, Smith 6-12 3-4 16, Bayliss 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Abdur-Rahim 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-51 12-16 70
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason