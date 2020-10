SHA defeats Lauralton in field hockey

Lauralton Hall lost a 1-0 decision to Sacred Heart Academy in field hockey on Saturday.

SHA’s Sydney Rassacci scored the only goal. Joanna Cohrs and Mia Celentano had assists.

Julia Proto had 12 saves for Lauralton (1-1).

Ava DeBrizzi posted the shutout in goal for SHA (2-0).