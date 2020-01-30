SEC announces average payout of $44.6 million per school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league, a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2019.

That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.

It includes $624.2 million distributed from the conference office, as well as $26.8 million schools kept to offset travel and other related bowl expenses

The total distributed comes from television agreements, postseason bowl games and the College Football Playoff and the SEC football championship game, as well as the league's men's basketball tournament, the NCAA Championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.