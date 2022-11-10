Skip to main content
SEATTLE 106, PUGET SOUND 55

FG FT Reb
PUGET SOUND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Erickson 22 5-9 1-2 1-5 1 4 12
Teclemariam 25 3-9 0-0 0-7 0 2 8
Phillips 23 3-8 3-5 0-2 5 2 9
Pohland 17 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 3 2
Ruttledge 20 3-8 0-0 1-1 0 0 7
Baker 17 1-4 1-3 0-2 0 1 3
Claus 15 1-4 0-0 0-3 2 0 2
Gillette 15 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
DeBoer 14 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Bailey 11 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 3
Mathews 11 0-3 1-2 0-0 0 2 1
Smith 3 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Turner 3 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Guy 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wells 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-60 6-12 4-27 10 18 55

Percentages: FG .350, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Teclemariam 2-5, Bailey 1-1, Erickson 1-1, Smith 1-1, DeBoer 1-3, Ruttledge 1-3, Claus 0-1, Turner 0-1, Pohland 0-2, Baker 0-3, Gillette 0-3, Phillips 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Teclemariam 2, DeBoer, Mathews).

Turnovers: 26 (Erickson 6, Teclemariam 5, Claus 3, Baker 2, Gillette 2, Ruttledge 2, Bailey, DeBoer, Guy, Phillips, Pohland, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Teclemariam 3, DeBoer, Erickson, Pohland, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rajkovic 28 1-4 2-2 3-11 2 2 4
Udenyi 18 4-4 0-0 0-8 3 0 8
Lloyd 19 7-10 2-2 1-3 1 1 21
Schumacher 20 6-8 2-2 0-3 3 3 15
Williamson 17 2-6 0-0 1-1 2 1 5
Reiley 22 3-7 7-10 5-11 1 3 13
Levis 17 2-6 0-0 2-2 0 0 5
Nunn 17 3-6 2-2 0-2 1 0 11
Dawson 14 4-8 0-0 0-2 1 0 8
Nafarrete 14 5-10 3-4 0-1 0 2 15
Penn 14 0-4 1-2 1-4 2 3 1
Totals 200 37-73 19-24 13-48 16 15 106

Percentages: FG .507, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Lloyd 5-7, Nunn 3-6, Nafarrete 2-4, Schumacher 1-2, Williamson 1-3, Levis 1-4, Reiley 0-1, Rajkovic 0-2, Dawson 0-3, Penn 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Udenyi, Williamson).

Turnovers: 14 (Levis 3, Dawson 2, Rajkovic 2, Udenyi 2, Nafarrete, Nunn, Reiley, Schumacher, Williamson).

Steals: 12 (Nafarrete 3, Dawson 2, Rajkovic 2, Levis, Lloyd, Schumacher, Udenyi, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Puget Sound 33 22 55
Seattle 52 54 106

A_896 (999).

