SAINT LOUIS 85, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 72

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D'Amico
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Domask
|33
|5-9
|8-8
|1-3
|2
|2
|18
|Brown
|33
|1-3
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Johnson
|34
|8-10
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|3
|23
|L.Jones
|33
|3-11
|5-7
|0-1
|4
|4
|12
|Rupert
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Newton
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Wonders
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Banks
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hornecker
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|17-20
|2-16
|11
|21
|72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .850.