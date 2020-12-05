SACRAMENTO ST. 73, IDAHO 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blakney
|24
|6-11
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|12
|Thiombane
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|1
|2
|Quinnett
|31
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|6
|Thacker
|21
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Garvin
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|0
|5
|Robinson
|22
|3-7
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|10
|Madden
|19
|1-2
|7-7
|0-4
|3
|2
|9
|Christensen
|13
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Kilgore
|12
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Christmas
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Wilson
|6
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|20-46
|13-19
|6-27
|16
|12
|57
Percentages: FG .435, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Robinson 2-5, Kilgore 1-3, Garvin 1-4, Quinnett 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Christensen, Christmas, Thiombane).
Turnovers: 16 (Thacker 4, Blakney 2, Garvin 2, Quinnett 2, Robinson 2, Christmas, Kilgore, Madden, Thiombane).
Steals: 6 (Thacker 3, Thiombane 2, Madden).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Esposito
|29
|5-10
|3-4
|4-11
|0
|1
|14
|Monteiro
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|FitzPatrick
|27
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Terrell
|28
|6-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|15
|Fowler
|30
|7-12
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|17
|Highler
|28
|3-11
|4-5
|0-3
|6
|4
|10
|Jones
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|2
|2
|Hector
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|2
|Hardee
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Cooke-Harper
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McCullough
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zoppi
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|9-11
|11-35
|13
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .467, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Terrell 3-4, FitzPatrick 3-8, Fowler 1-2, Esposito 1-3, Hector 0-1, Highler 0-1, McCullough 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hector 2, Jones).
Turnovers: 11 (Esposito 3, Fowler 3, Terrell 2, Hardee, Hector, Jones).
Steals: 10 (Terrell 4, Fowler 3, Highler 2, Monteiro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho
|21
|36
|—
|57
|Sacramento St.
|30
|43
|—
|73
.