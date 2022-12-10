S. Utah 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Lee 4-5 1-2 9, Harris 1-14 1-1 4, M.Jones 4-9 5-8 14, San Antonio 1-2 0-0 2, Wrightsell 7-15 2-4 20, Eaton 3-6 2-2 9, Square 0-0 0-0 0, Bastian 0-2 0-0 0, Panov 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 11-17 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason