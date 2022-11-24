S. Illinois 64, Cal Baptist 61, OT

Goodrick 4-7 1-5 9, Ighoefe 4-9 3-5 11, Ta.Armstrong 4-11 3-9 11, Tr.Armstrong 3-6 0-0 8, Quintana 4-12 0-0 10, Nottage 1-6 0-0 3, Tchoukuiengo 1-5 0-0 2, Stone 2-4 0-0 4, Battin 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 24-64 7-19 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason