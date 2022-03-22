Ryan eager for new start in Indy after 14 seasons in Atlanta MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 5:48 p.m.
1 of12 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a press conference at the NFL team's practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan holds his new jersey following a press conference at the NFL team's practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a news conference at the NFL team's practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a news conference at the NFL team's practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. After 14 seasons in Atlanta, Ryan joined his new team Tuesday, March 22, 2022. In his first public comments, he thanked the Falcons for the success and memories he built during his tenure as the best starting quarterback in franchise history. But the soon-to-be 37-year-old Ryan also embraces his role with Indy. The Colts believe Ryan can make them a Super Bowl contender by stabilizing a position that has had six different opening day starters over the past six seasons. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Oct 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade Monday, March 21, 2022, with the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press has learned. Doug Murray Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade Monday, March 21, 2022, with the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press has learned. Danny Karnik/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a press conference at the NFL team's practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade Monday, March 21, 2022, with the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press has learned. Danny Karnik/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
Matt Ryan was ready for a change and Indianapolis seemed like the perfect place to make a title run.
The 14-year NFL veteran and 2016 league MVP left Atlanta and arrived at his new team complex Tuesday, hoping to become the third straight veteran quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team.