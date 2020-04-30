Rutgers guard Peter Kiss to enter transfer portal

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers guard Peter Kiss plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing for the Scarlet Knights for two seasons.

Coach Steve Pikiell announced Thursday that Kiss intends to graduate and use his remaining year of eligibility at another school.

Kiss played in 32 games over two seasons at Rutgers but only twice this past season as the Scarlet Knights went 20-11. A transfer from Quinnipiac, he made 12 starts the previous year.

Over his collegiate career, Kiss has averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. He has shot 39.8% from the field while collecting 115 assists, 51 steals and nine blocks.

