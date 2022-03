INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Osh Brown had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Shug Dickson had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high nine assists, and No. 13 seed Rutgers beat 12th-seeded Penn State 75-50 on Wednesday in the opener of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Rutgers (11-19) plays No. 5 seed Indiana on Thursday after its largest winning margin in a Big Ten tournament game, topping 15 in 2019.