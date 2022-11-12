Rutgers 73, Mass.-Lowell 65

Al.Blunt 2-5 0-0 6, Brooks 8-14 1-3 17, Coulibaly 7-12 4-5 18, Hammond 2-6 0-0 4, Hikim 4-11 0-1 8, Watkins 3-6 0-0 8, Withers 0-4 0-0 0, Covington 0-1 2-2 2, O'Connor 1-4 0-0 2, Mincey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 7-11 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason