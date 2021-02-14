Rust scores twice, Penguins pull away from Capitals 6-3 Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 6:11 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins remained unbeaten at home with a 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
Brandon Tanev, Jake Guentzel, Zach Aston-Reese and Sidney Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh while Tristan Jarry made 28 saves and assisted on Aston-Reese's score as the Penguins beat the rusty Capitals for the third time in three meetings this season.