Russia can't use its name and flag at the next 2 Olympics GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writer Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 10:44 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo the Russian national flag, right, flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The ruling on whether Russia can keep its name and flag for the Olympics will be announced on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday that three of its arbitrators held a four-day hearing last month in the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate, known as RUSADA. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, the building of the Russian Olympic Committee is seen through a gate decorated with the Olympic rings, in Moscow, Russia. The ruling on whether Russia can keep its name and flag for the Olympics will be announced on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday that three of its arbitrators held a four-day hearing last month in the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate, known as RUSADA. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via video call during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. This year, Putin attended his annual news conference online due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee at the entrance of the head office in Moscow, Russia. The ruling on whether Russia can keep its name and flag for the Olympics will be announced on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday that three of its arbitrators held a four-day hearing last month in the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate, known as RUSADA. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
GENEVA (AP) — Russia will not be able to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years after a ruling Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Lausanne-based court halved the four-year ban proposed last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency in a landmark case that accused Russia of state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow. The ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.