Ruidíaz, Shipp help Sounders beat Atlanta United 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz and Harry Shipp scored to help the Seattle Sounders beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday.

Shipp bounced a header into the net to break a 1-1 tie in the 71st minute. Jordan Morris stole a pass from Leandro González Pirez in the attacking half and tapped it to Nicolás Lodeiro, whose though pass led Morris toward the end line. Morris chipped a first-timer to Shipp for the finish from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Ruidíaz chest-trapped a pass from Cristian Roldan, beat one defender and lobbed it over another before finishing with a volley from the center of the area to make open the scoring in the 58th minute.

Josef Martínez headed home a corner kick from Gonzalo Martínez to tie it in the 65th. Josef Martínez has eight goals in his last five starts and 13 overall. Atlanta (9-8-3) is winless in its last three games.

Seattle (10-5-5) is unbeaten at home this season and has won three of its last four overall.