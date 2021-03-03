Rozier leads Hornets to 135-102 rout of skidding T-Wolves TYLER MASON, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 10:44 p.m.
1 of8 Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Charlotte Hornets' Terry Rozier, right, lays the ball up in front of Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (1) and Jake Layman, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Charlotte Hornets' Malik Monk (1) drives around Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver and Jordan McLaughlin, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges (0) gets off a pass from between Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 31 points and Gordon Hayward added 23 as the Charlotte Hornets headed into the All-Star break with a 135-102 win over the skidding Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Rozier was instrumental in helping the Hornets pull away in the third quarter. He hit three 3-pointers in a span of 1:29, the last of which pushed the lead to 79-65. Yet another 3 from Rozier capped an 18-0 run that made it 89-65.