Royals give Pérez 4-year, $82M deal; richest in team history DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 4:33 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Royals have given six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez the richest contract in club history, a four-year, $82 million deal that begins in 2022. Kansas City announced Sunday, March 21, 2021 it had extended Pérez's time with the team. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with Jorge Soler after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
Salvador Pérez still remembers growing up in the coastal Venezuelan city of Valencia, where as a youngster he would take batting practice against his mother with a broomstick and later play organized ball with the likes of José Altuve.
He never thought a day like Sunday could be possible.