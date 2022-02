Jonathan Law and Foran will be on the road for the SCC girls’ basketball playoffs that begin Thursday.

No. 9 seed Law will visit No. 8 East Haven. Seeded 12th, Foran will take on No. 5 West Haven. Both games begin at 6:30.

Quarterfinal games are Saturday noon at higher seed.

Law girls’ basketball

Law lost a 43-42 road decision to New Britain on Tuesday. Shelby Green scored 20 points in the regular season finale for Law 12-8. Paige Jolley had 10 points and Mariyah Reid five. Law lost 63-22 to Daniel Hand (14-2). Reid scored eight, Jolley seven and Jenna Wasserman five.

Milford swim

Gerold Guiterrez won the 200 IM and the 100-backstroke, and Jacob Collette was first in the 100-freestyle and 50 freestyle, in an 86-79 loss to Notre Dame-West Haven.

Johan Chen took first in the 100-breaststroke. Ayron De Guman was second and Jake Ackley third.

Mason Turner, Logan McCorkle, Collette and Gutierrez won the 400-freestyle relay. Leonard Prue, Evan Murphy, Jayden Cruz and Logan Griffin took second. William Auscavitch, Aiden Hanks, John Cummings and Connor Nieman were third.

Cruz, Griffin, Christopher Rickard and Turner were second in the 200-medley relay.

Neven Vidosevic was fourth and Prue fifth in the 200-freestyle.

McCorkle placed fourth and Cummings fifth in the 200 IM.

Turner was fourth and Griffin fifth in the 50 free.

Rickard finished third and Turner fifth in the 100-butterfly.

McCorkle was fourth in the 100 free.

Griffin placed third in the 500-freestyle. Prue was fourth and Murphy fifth.

Guiterrez, Neven Vidosevic, McCorkle and Collette were second in the 200-freestyle relay. Cruz, Auscavitch, De Guzman and Rickard took fourth.

Nieman was fifth in the 100-backstroke.

Foran girls’ basketball

Faith Doyle and Ava Deitelbaum scored 10 points each in a 48-32 loss to 17-2 Hamden. Courtney Musante had six points for Foran, which finished the regular season 11-9. Hand, 16-2, defeated Foran 51-20. Doyle scored six, Sam Young five. Sacred Heart Academy, 15-1, topped the Lions 62-25. Doyle scored 11.

Lauralton basketball

Catherine Bosse scored 22 points in the Crusaders’ 50-33 win at Foran. Madeline DiNatali had nine and Maura Bosse scored six. Foran was led by Courtney Musante with 12 and Abby Sanwald with seven.

Foran girls’ gymnastics

Ginger Schmidt was first all around in a 116.6-108.95 win over Hamden. Riley Grunow was third all around. Schmidt was first beam and floor. Grunow won vault.

Law girls’ gymnastics

Law 129.8, defeated Oxford 125.9 and Mercy 119.55.

Emmna Nelly won all around. She was best in vault, beam and floor exercise.

Natalie Morrell was second on bars.