Roslovic scores late goal, Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 9:57 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Monday night to split a back-to-back series.
Scott Harrington and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who weren't sharp for much of the night but still got their second win in three games.