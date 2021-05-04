Rosario's 3-run homer sends Indians to 8-6 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eddie Rosario watched anxiously as plate umpire Dan Bellino called a ball what could easily have been strike three, then swatted the next pitch into the right-field stands for a tiebreaking three-run homer Monday night that sent the Cleveland Indians to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Josh Naylor added a two-run shot off Royals reliever Jakob Junis (1-2) two batters later, turning what would have been a scoreless seventh inning with Rosario's would-be punch-out into a five-run frame.