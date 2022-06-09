Rojas, Diamondbacks rally for 4 runs in 9th, beat Reds 5-4 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer June 9, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 5:13 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Rojas hit a go-ahead single during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Thursday, earning a split in the four-game series.
The Diamondbacks went into the ninth trailing 3-1, but got help from reliever Tony Santillan's wild tosses.