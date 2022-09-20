Roger Federer to discuss his retirement on Wednesday
HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer
LONDON (AP) — In Roger Federer's case, the farewell news conference will come before the beginning of what he's said will be the last competitive tennis event of his career.
Federer is in London and has been practicing ahead of the Laver Cup, an event founded by his management team that begins Friday with the fifth edition of its Team Europe vs. Team World format.