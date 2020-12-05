https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Rodriguez-leads-Stony-Brook-past-Fairfield-72-69-15777420.php
Rodriguez leads Stony Brook past Fairfield 72-69 in OT
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez had 21 points as Stony Brook narrowly beat Fairfield 72-69 in overtime on Friday.
Tykei Greene had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (1-1). Jaden Sayles added 12 points, and Mouhamadou Gueye had eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Jesus Cruz had 18 points and six rebounds for the Stags (0-3). Jalen Leach added 13 points, and Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds.
