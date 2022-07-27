Rodríguez HR again, 3-run shot in 7th, Mariners sweep Texas SHANE LANTZ, Associated Press July 27, 2022 Updated: July 27, 2022 7:59 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez connected again, hitting a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners finished off a three-game sweep by beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday.
A day earlier, the 21-year-old rookie sensation hit a leadoff home run in the first inning. That was his first swing since the All-Star Game because of a sore left wrist that was initially injured in the final game before the break in Texas.