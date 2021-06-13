Rodón takes no-hitter into 7th; White Sox sweep Tigers DAVE HOGG, Associated Press June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 4:46 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday.
Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.