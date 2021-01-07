Rodgers feeling strong as surging Packers head into playoffs STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 5:33 p.m.
The vibes from Aaron Rodgers are all positive heading into the postseason as he seeks the second Super Bowl berth that has eluded him for the last decade.
“I think it’s the strongest I’ve definitely felt and probably the least sore, least amount of bumps and issues,” Rodgers said Thursday. “We all deal with certain things throughout the season, but to be able to have made it through every practice and not be limited in any of them definitely was a change for me - a very welcome change.”