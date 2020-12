FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Colorado State to an 81-59 win over Fresno State on Wednesday.

P.J. Byrd had 14 points for Colorado State (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Rivera added 11 points and six rebounds, and Isaiah Stevens had six assists. Roddy shot 8 for 10 from the foul line.