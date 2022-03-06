Rockets beat Grizzlies 123-112 to end 12-game losing streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 29 points, Christian Wood added 28 points and 13 rebounds and the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-112 on Saturday night to end a 12-game losing streak.

Porter scored 19 of his 22 second-half points in the third quarter to help Houston overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Wood has scored at least 20 points in three games.

Jalen Green added 24 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Gordon had 12 points in the Rockets' first victory since beating Cleveland on Feb. 2.

Desmond Bane scored 28 points, and Ja Morant added 22 points and six assists for Memphis, coming off a home victory Saturday night over Orlando. Steven Adams had season-high 23 points and finished with 12 rebounds.

After Brandon Clarke cut Houston’s lead to 108-107 with a layup with 5 1/2 minutes remaining, the Rockets responded with a 10-1 run to open up a 10-point lead on a layup by Porter with 2:42 left.

Trailing 82-75 with four minutes left in the third, Houston scored 11 straight to take an 86-82 lead with 1:48 remaining in the quarter. But Bane scored eight and the teams were tied at 92 after three.

The Rockets shot 52% and made 13 of 35 on 3-pointers. Houston outrebounded the Grizzlies 45-40 and had a 22-13 advantage in second chance points. The Grizzlies were 5 of 26 on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis shot 19 of 27 from the free throw line. … The Grizzlies turned 17 Houston turnovers into 24 points. … Memphis held a 72-56 advantage in points in the paint and had 17 fast break points.

Rockets: G Dennis Schroder missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain. Coach Stephen Silas said Schroder was day-to-day, and could possibly return on Monday, but if not, probably on Wednesday. … Houston had a season-high 40 points in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Rockets: At Miami on Monday night.