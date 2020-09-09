Rockets' Covington injured in collision with Lakers' Davis

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston forward Robert Covington was taken to the locker room after colliding with Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the teams' Western Conference playoff series Tuesday night.

Less than five minutes remained in the game when the collision took place.

Covington and Los Angeles' Kyle Kuzma were trying to get into rebounding position. A push from Kuzma caused Covington to run into Davis, who was stationed under the basket.

The left side of Covington’s face hit Davis’ right arm, while Covington’s left elbow hit Davis’ right side. Covington had a towel on his face as he headed to the locker room.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is fouled by Houston Rockets' Robert Covington (33) during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

