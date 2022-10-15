Roberto runs for 252, carries Furman past W. Carolina 47-40

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Huff threw for three scores and Furman outlasted Western Carolina 47-40 on Saturday.

Roberto scored the first three touchdowns for the Paladins (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference). He opened the scoring with a 62-yard burst and put the Paladins up 21-7 with a 1-yard plunge as they took advantage of a 39-yard interception return by Hugh Ryan on the first play of the second quarter. In between he scored on a 20-yard reception. His yards rushing were a career high and third-highest total in school history.