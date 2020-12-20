Road warriors: Stanford caps trip with win over UCLA in 2 OT JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 12:45 a.m.
1 of9 Stanford running back Casey Filkins (23) and defensive end Thomas Booker (34) celebrate after their win against UCLA during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 48-47 in overtime. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown while defended by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw (1) during overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 48-47 in overtime. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) catches a pass while defended by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Stanford running back Austin Jones (20) is tackled by UCLA defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass while defended by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs away from Stanford free safety Malik Antoine (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders runs for touchdown against UCLA Bruins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) catches a pass and runs for a first down against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Keith Birmingham/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) celebrates after making a catch against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nothing was going to surprise Stanford coach David Shaw at the end of 19 straight days on the road, including his team squandering a large halftime lead to UCLA, falling behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and then rallying to win it in double overtime.
The Cardinal capped their season with a 48-47 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl, ending a three-week odyssey that saw them win three straight road games and practice in three states due to COVID-19 restrictions.