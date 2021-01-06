Rivers rallies Knicks past Jazz 112-100 for 3rd straight win BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 10:24 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Rivers scored 23 points, including 14 straight for the Knicks down the stretch, and Julius Randle had 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as New York won its third straight by beating the Utah Jazz 112-100 on Wednesday night.
The Knicks trailed by 18 in the first half but outplayed the Jazz in the second and won for the fifth time in six games. Rivers made four 3-pointers in the final 4:17.