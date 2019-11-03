Rittich stops 43 shots as Flames beat Blue Jackets 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and David Rittich recorded the shutout as the Calgary Flames beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Saturday night.

The Flames (8-6-2) won their second game in two nights and dealt Columbus its fourth straight loss, and second straight at home.

Rittich stopped 43 shots for his seventh victory and second shutout.

Columbus (5-6-3) outshot the Flames 43-29 and goalie Joonas Korpisalo lost his third straight start.

Monahan got the Flames on the board early, beating Korpisalo with a high shot from right in front of the net at 3:44 of the first period. Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau assisted on Monahan's third goal of the season.

Calgary led 2-0 after Korpisalo chased a wide shot by Derek Ryan, leaving an open net for Bennett, who buried the puck at 8:20 of the second period for his third goal of the season.

Matthew Tkachuk made it 3-0 with an empty-net goal at 17:21 of the third.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, front, of Finland, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. less Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, front, of Finland, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbus, ... more Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Rittich stops 43 shots as Flames beat Blue Jackets 3-0 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

NOTES: Sonny Milano's penalty with 27.5 seconds left in the first period was his sixth in 12 games. ,,, With the win, Calgary started its third back-to-back series of the season, while the Jackets finished their fourth. ... Kole Sherwood, a native of New Albany, Ohio, left in the second period after a punch in the face by Milan Lucic, but later returned.

NEXT UP

Flames: At Washington on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host Las Vegas on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports