Riqui Puig scores in 89th to give LA 2-2 tie with Toronto FC
LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa (10) scores on Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa (10) and teammates celebrate his goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) and LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernández (14) jump for a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (24) vies for the ball with LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (2) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) and LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa (10) jump for a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
TORONTO (AP) — Riqui Puig scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night in former Reds coach Greg Vanney’s return to BMO Field.
Puig, a former Barcelona product making his second start for the Galaxy, hammered a shot past goalkeeper Alex Bono.