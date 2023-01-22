Rider 67, Manhattan 65

Padgett 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 7-7 4-5 18, Brennen 2-7 0-1 5, Nelson 3-12 3-3 9, Watson 4-6 0-0 12, Stewart 4-11 0-0 12, Hayun 1-3 0-0 3, Cisse 2-3 2-6 6, Jewell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 9-15 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason