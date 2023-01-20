Rider 65, Niagara 62

Gray 5-8 4-4 18, Iorio 4-5 3-4 15, Erving 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 3-8 0-0 7, Thomasson 6-13 2-2 17, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0, Obioha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 9-10 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason