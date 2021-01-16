Richardson scores go-ahead goal as Preds beat Columbus 5-2 TERESA M. WALKER , AP Sports Writer Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 10:57 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes left, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Saturday night for their second straight win to open the season.
Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored in the third period, and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal for Nashville. Goalie Juuse Saros made 42 saves for the victory.
