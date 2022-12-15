Rice 92, North American 54

Clark 7-16 3-5 17, Love 1-4 0-0 2, Bishop 1-2 0-0 2, Kizzie 8-20 1-1 17, Miller 0-4 2-2 2, McCammon 2-7 0-0 5, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Flores 1-3 0-0 3, Ngwu 1-1 0-1 2, Franklin 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-62 6-9 54.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason