Rice 88, UTSA 81, OT

Fiedler 12-14 0-1 24, Evee 5-13 6-7 19, Mason 2-9 0-5 5, Olivari 9-18 7-9 30, Sheffield 1-5 2-4 4, Huseinovic 1-4 0-0 2, Lieppert 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 15-26 88.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason