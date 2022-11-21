Rice 76, Houston Christian 67

Hofman 6-11 2-2 18, Maring 3-6 1-2 8, Bazil 3-7 3-4 10, Klanjscek 5-13 0-1 12, Long 5-9 0-0 14, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, King 1-3 0-0 3, Iyeyemi 0-3 0-0 0, Achara 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-9 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason