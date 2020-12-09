Rhoden lifts Seton Hall past Wagner 78-45

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Ike Obiagu added 20 points with eight blocks as Seton Hall routed Wagner 78-45 on Tuesday.

Rhoden hit 8 of 10 free throws for Seton Hall (3-3).

Elijah Ford had 13 points for the Seahawks (0-1). Elijah Allen added 13 points and Alex Morales had eight rebounds.

