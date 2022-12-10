Rhode Island 77, Army 67

Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Mann 7-12 1-2 16, Roberts 3-9 1-1 8, C.Benson 2-9 2-2 8, Rucker 5-18 0-0 11, Peterson 2-3 1-2 5, Small 3-6 0-0 8, Dove 4-4 0-0 8, Cross 1-1 0-0 3, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Naess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 5-7 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason