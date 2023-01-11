Rhode Island 68, St. Bonaventure 67

Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Farell 0-3 0-0 0, Venning 4-10 2-4 10, Banks 4-14 1-1 12, Luc 7-20 4-5 20, Flowers 6-10 2-3 15, Hill 3-4 0-0 6, Mellouk 0-2 0-0 0, Amadasun 1-1 0-0 2, Rumpel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 9-13 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason