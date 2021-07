MIAMI (AP) — Arnór Ingvi Traustason and Adam Buksa each scored two goals and the New England Revolution beat Inter Miami 5-0 on Wednesday night in thee first ever game between the teams.

Traustason put away a free kick by Carles Gil, blistering a header into the side-net to open the scoring in the 15th minute, and chipped home a sharp ball as he fell backward to the ground to make it 3-0 in the 26th.