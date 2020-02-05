Review in final minute lifts Ohio State past Michigan 61-58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Young made two free throws with 33.3 seconds remaining to give Ohio State the lead after a crucial replay review, and the Buckeyes held on for a 61-58 victory over Michigan on Tuesday night.

The game turned after officials went to the monitor with just over a half-minute left. Ohio State was ahead 57-56 when Michigan's Zavier Simpson drove to the basket and drew a foul on Young. The Ohio State forward's jersey appeared to be ripped afterward, and a replay showed Simpson had gabbed the jersey while falling at the end of the play.

The foul on Young stood, but officials added a flagrant foul on Simpson as well. That meant each player shot two free throws — they made all four — and the Buckeyes ended up with a one-point lead and the ball.

Michigan (13-8 4-6 Big Ten) had to foul, and CJ Walker made two free throws to put Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) up by three. Eli Brooks missed a 3-point attempt at the other end.

Michigan started the game 3 of 17 from the field and shot 33% for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Kaleb Wesson had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes and was the only player on either team scoring consistently for much of the game.

Michigan: The Wolverines were again without injured forward Isaiah Livers. They lost their third straight home game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Both teams were in the top five earlier this season but have struggled in league play. Ohio State was close to the Top 25 in the last poll and has now won three straight games.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are on the road again at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday.

