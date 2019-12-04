Reversal of fortune for Foran football team

Andrew Janik threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Foran to a 31-7 victory over Jonathan Law before a full house at Lawmen Stadium on Thanksgiving.

Coach Tom Drew’s Lions improved to 5-5; Law dipped to 2-8.

After winning the Milford Bank-Rotary Club Mayor’s Trophy, Foran now leads the rivalry 23-22-2.

“Words can’t really explain how I feel,” said Janik, who completed 10 of 19 passes for 184 yards and the two scores. “It is a great team. Coach Drew really preaches being a family and that is what we are. Without my line I couldn’t do anything. I think I have some of the best receivers in the state.”

Jack Dawid headlined that receiving corps, starting with a 49-yard touchdown reception on Foran’s first possession. A junior, Dawid had 5 catches for 113 yards and the touchdown.

Foran’s defense forced a fumble, recovered by Jason Cruz, on Law’s first series. John Franco Menta came on to kick a 35-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage midway through the opening frame.

Led by Will Phelan, Max Queiroz, Caden Ondek, Patrick Rescsanski, David Dong, Erik Johnson and Colby Metz, the Lions limited Law to one first down (on a penalty) in the first quarter.

Foran quarterback Andrew Janik led the Lions to four touchdowns and a field goal on Thanksgiving.

Janik’s 70-yard punt turned the field around — and Johnson’s fumble recovery two plays later— set Foran up at the Law 7. Janik scored from the 4 and it was 17-0 with 9:08 left in the half.

After another three and out, Janik completed 20-yard passes to Dawid and Joe Cappello to get the ball to the 4-yard line. Teddy Mauro bucked in from the 3 and it was 24-0.

A quarterback sack by Querioz stopped Law for a three and out to begin the third quarter.

Janik’s 9-yard TD pass to Ben Geier finished off a 55-yard drive that featured a 38-yard catch by Dawid to the 10.

It was 31-0 at the 6:55 mark of the third.

Law answered with a 64-yard scoring drive. Zach Merchant caught a 19-yard pass over the middle before Mike Becker rolled left and found his senior classmate in the end zone for a 20-yard TD. Hannon made the conversion and it was 31-7.

Foran let Mauro and Cappello run behind Tanner Lucy, Gage Diaz, Phillip Boyles, Noah Jones and Jacob Madarang to earn first downs and keep the ball away from Law as much as possible the rest of the game.

Drew said: “It’s special for our seniors. There are 21 of them. We all wanted this for them. For them to come out and right the ship, I’m very happy for those kids.”

By the Numbers

Foran registered four quarterback sacks for negative 24 yards...Max Querioz and Patrick Rescsanski each had two; Colby Kmetz and Jason Cruz one each...Cruz and Erik Johnson recovered fumbles...Kmetz, Querioz, Juanito Briones, Rescsanski and Cruz were tough up front, limiting Law to 65 yards rushing...Will Phelan and Querioz and were in on nine stops...David Dong, Cruz, Rescsanski, Caden Ondek, Reilly Barry and Probhjot Singh had multiple tackles.

Award Winners

Teddy Mauro was presented the Mario Ponsalle Memorial Award; Gage Dias the Ray Bloxsom Milford High Remembrance Outstanding Lineman Award; Will Phelan the Joe Beler Memorial Defensive Player of the Game; Jack Dawid the Daniel Wasson Memorial Offensive Player of the Game; and Andrew Janik the Ken Walker Memorial MVP Award.

