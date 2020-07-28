Renteria not yet cleared to join White Sox after virus test

Recommended Video:

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago White Sox started their first road trip of this shortened season with a doubleheader and without their manager.

Rick Renteria, who has guided the club since 2017, is being kept away from the team as he waits to be medically cleared to return after experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms.

Renteria woke up Monday with a “slight cough and nasal congestion." As a precautionary measure, he went to a Cleveland hospital for evaluation and tests. The 58-year-old is staying at the team's hotel, away from his players and staff, until he passes Major League Baseball's safety protocols.

Before Tuesday's doubleheader against the Indians, bench coach Joe McEwing said Renteria is still “going through the process of clearing” the coronavirus procedures. The team did not disclose the results of any testing done on Renteria to this point.

“He sounded great,” said McEwing, who will fill in while Renteria is away. "We miss him. Hopefully we get him back here soon.”

As part of the guidelines teams most follow, a symptomatic person must have two negative tests given 24 hours apart before they are allowed to rejoin the team. The person must also be symptom-free and receive physician approval to return.

The decision by the White Sox to isolate Renteria comes amid concerns about the coronavirus spreading across the majors in the first week since the delayed season began.

Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria, left, goes to the mound to relieve starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, as Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada watch during the fourth inning of baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. less Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria, left, goes to the mound to relieve starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, as Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada watch during the fourth inning of baseball game against ... more Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Renteria not yet cleared to join White Sox after virus test 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Games in Miami and Philadelphia have been postponed due to an outbreak involving the Marlins, who have had at least 15 players test positive.

While the Marlins deal with the outbreak, the Phillies' home game with New York was postponed for the second straight day as a precaution because the Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse Miami used over the weekend.

The White Sox have had at least three known positive coronavirus cases. Third baseman Yoán Moncada tested positive during the team's intake process earlier this month and said he appreciated the team's efforts to thwart a possible spread.

This week, the White Sox are dealing with the news from around baseball and also the uncertainty around Renteria. McEwing said the players were coping the best they could.

“They were concerned about him and just praying and hoping that he was OK and sending out positive vibes his way that everything is OK,” McEwing said. “Basically, trying to focus on what we need to do here. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and just focusing on preparing for our game.”

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports