Remnants of Hurricane Ida hit US Open, creating some chaos HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 3:04 a.m.
1 of11 A fan covers herself from rain in Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, and Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Rain falls outside Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A fan watches from under an umbrella as rain blows into Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, and Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, celebrates after beating Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, bottom, returns a shot against Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Fans cover themselves from rain in Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, and Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Stadium workers dry rain off the court in Louis Armstrong Stadium during a match between Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, and Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, in the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Even a retractable roof at the U.S. Open was no match for the heavy rain and wind the remnants of Hurricane Ida carried to Flushing Meadows, knocking down tree limbs and causing flooding around the tournament grounds, while forcing a match to shift from one court to another after a delay of 2 1/2 hours.
"Crazy weather," was the way 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman summed things up after he managed to beat 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 in their interrupted contest to reach the third round as Wednesday became Thursday.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH