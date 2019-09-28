Relays power Foran swim and dive past SHA

Foran captured a pair of relays when coach Meghan Condon’s Lions defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 99-85, at the Foran pool on Friday.

Kaleigh Morton, Kaya Vital, Jordan MacDonald and Emma Fiorillo opened the SCC meet with a win in 2:03.91 in the 200-medley relay.

Emma Bell, Fiorillo, Morton and MacDonald closed things out by taking the 400-freestyle relay with a time of 4:07.75.

MacDonald placed first in the 200 IM (2:21.54) and the 500 freestyle (5:20.64).

Jenna Chichowski won the diving competition.

Bell was first in the 100-meter butterfly (1:09.39).

Morton won the 100-meter backstroke (1:10.55).

Fiorillo’s time of 1:17.18 was best in the 100-meter breaststroke.