Red-hot Stanton powers Yankees past Astros again, 6-3 MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 11:08 p.m.
1 of12 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Houston Astros' Luis Garcia delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia (77) reacts as New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (27) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 6-3. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 7-3. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Yankees players gesture to Giancarlo Stanton (27) after stanton drove in a run with a single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. The Yankees won 6-3. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16) follows through on a RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered again and knocked in four runs, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.
With fans in the Bronx chanting curses at José Altuve and several other Astros for the second consecutive night, the Yankees (16-14) got three innings of scoreless relief from their major league-best bullpen and won for the 10th time in 13 games to move two games above .500 for the first time this season.
Written By
MIKE FITZPATRICK